For the first time since May 28 the Lynx returned to the Xcel Energy Center. But this team didn’t look very familiar.

The defense was surprisingly lax. Center Sylvia Fowles, for the first time, was outplayed. The Lynx were dominated on the boards.

The result: Minnesota (9-1) lost for the first time this season, 98-93, to Connecticut.

Rachel Banham’s three-pointer with 5:01 left ended a 12-5 Connecticut run, putting the Sun up 90-84, and the Lynx couldn’t get enough stops to come back.

Minnesota pulled within three on Maya Moore’s three-pointer with 20.8 seconds left. Sun guard Jasmine Thomas was fouled and missed two free throws. But Moore missed a three-pointer on the ensuing possession.

Six Connecticut players — including all five starters — scored 11 or more points, with Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas each scoring 20. Banham, the former University of Minnesota star, scored 11 off the bench. Sun center Jonquel Jones had 16 points and eight rebounds, holding Fowles to 12 points. It was Jones’ free throws with 6 seconds left that iced the game.

Six Lynx players also scored in double figures, led by Moore, who had 22, and Renee Montgomery, who scored 17. The Lynx (9-1) were looking for their third start of 10-0 or better in the last six seasons.

But the Lynx defense was too porous, too often. Connecticut shot 55.4 percent, easily the best by a Lynx opponent this season. The Sun also outrebounded the Lynx 36-21. Connecticut also scored a whopping 26 points off 13 Minnesota turnovers.