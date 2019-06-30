3 p.m. at Dallas • FSN Plus, 106.1-FM

Lynx looking to pad streak on road

Preview: The Lynx (6-5) bring a two-game winning streak into the second meeting of the season between the teams. The Lynx, who won 78-74 at Indiana on Tuesday, defeated the Wings 70-67 in Texas on June 1. Dallas (3-7) lost 69-68 on Friday at New York and is playing its third game in five days. The Wings, who defeated Connecticut 74-73 on Wednesday, opened the season 0-5.

Players to watch: Lynx F Damiris Dantas, who is averaging 14.7 points over the past three games, is averaging a career-high 10.3 points. Dantas scored a team-high 20 points against Dallas on June 1. C Sylvia Fowles, who is averaging 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds (second-best in the league), had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the first meeting with the Wings. Rookie G Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings in scoring, averaging 12.3 points.

Numbers: On Tuesday, the Lynx led 43-23 at halftime. It was the fewest points the Lynx had allowed at halftime in a road game since allowing 21 at New York on Aug. 27, 2013. … Ogunbowale missed a WNBA-record 21 shots on 23 attempts on Friday night.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee) and F Karima Christmas-Kelly (knee) are out indefinitely; F Jessica Shepard (knee) will miss the rest of the season. Wings G Tayler Hill (knee) is out indefinitely.

JOEL RIPPEL