Leading from start to finish, in front of an Xcel Energy Center crowd of 17,834 comprised mostly of very loud children here for the team’s annual camp day, the Lynx surged into the All Star Game by swamping the Dallas Wings 100-74.

That the Lynx – who head into the break a league-best 16-2 – beat up on Dallas is no surprise. Minnesota won its eighth straight game vs. the Wings, and have won 28 of the last 30 against this franchise, which moved to Dallas from Tulsa last summer.

Leading the way was center Sylvia Fowles, who heads into the break as an MVP favorite. She had yet another dominant game vs. Dallas, scoring 24 points with 12 rebounds in 25 minutes. She scored 81 points vs. Dallas in three games this season.

Forward Maya Moore was right there with her best game of the season. Moore hit on nine of 15 shots – she was 2-for-4 on three pointers – while tying her season high with 23 points to go with nine rebounds.

Forward Rebekka Brunson, named Wednesday morning as an injury replacement to Saturday’s All Star Game in Seattle, celebrated with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Lynx shot 56.7 percent while matching their season high in points. Dallas (10-12) shot 34.7 percent. Guard Skylar Diggins-Smith led Dallas with 23 points. Glory Johnson had 16.