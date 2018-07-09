With the WNBA All-Star game approaching and voting in its final days – fans have until Thursday to vote – Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve put in a plug for her players after practice Monday.

A whole bunch of her players.

The All-Star players will be chosen by a combination of voting from players and coaches, fans and a media panel. The early fan voting returns had Lynx star Maya Moore with the most votes and center Sylvia Fowles eighth. But Reeve would like fans – especially local fans – to vote as many Lynx on to the teams as possible.

Like, maybe, the whole starting five?

“I know it’s something I want badly,’’ Reeve said. “I know how it would make me feel. It took us a long time to get the All-Star Game here, for a variety of reasons. This group deserves that. This group deserve it, our fans deserve it. Hopefully the votes continue to roll in for our starting five to be able to do that.’’

The All-Star Game is July 28 at Target Center.

Here are some other notes from today:

Asked about the possibility of making her sixth trip to an All-Star Game, Lindsay Whalen was pragmatic. It’s cool either way, she said. Either she gets to go to the game in her home state, or she gets a few days off. “If I make it this year it would be a huge honor,’’ Whalen said. “But either way it will be a positive, it’d be a really good weekend.’’

Washington Mystics coach Mike Thibault just became the first WNBA head coach with 300 victories. Whalen played a big role in that success. She was with Thibault in Connecticut from 2004 through the 2009 season, when Thibeault won 125 of those 300 games. Whalen, of course, grew very close to the Thibault family during her time there, as evidenced by her hiring of his daughter, Carly Thibault-Dudonis to be her assistant and recruiting coordinator at the University of Minnesota.

When he won his 300th, Whalen texted her congratulations to Thibault, to which he replied, “Thank you. You were a part of a lot of them.’’

“It was pretty cool,’’ Whalen said. “Obviously our families are close and everything. That was cool.’’