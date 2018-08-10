The Lynx will make their eighth consecutive playoff appearance — the longest active streak in the WNBA — after defeating the Las Vegas Aces 89-73 Thursday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

The defending WNBA champion Lynx enter the 2018 playoffs with the highest winning percentage (.683) in WNBA playoff history.

Maya Moore, who came into the game averaging 17.8 points per game, led the Lynx with 34 points. She has now scored a combined 65 points in her past two contests after erupting for 31 points Tuesday in a win over the Chicago Sky. Before that, she had just 30 points total in three games.

Sylvia Fowles recorded her league-best 19th double-double this season after finishing with 10 points and 19 rebounds. Fowles' 11 defensive rebounds over the first 20 minutes set a franchise records for the most in any half. Tanisha Wright came off the bench to score a season-high 16 points for the Lynx.

The win also marked Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve's 212th career victory, surpassing Van Chancellor (211) for the most wins with a single franchise. He coached the defunct Houston Comets from 1997-2006.

Lynx 89, Las Vegas 73 Sunday: 6 p.m. vs. Seattle (FSN)

With the Lynx clinging to a 31-30 lead midway through the second quarter, Moore took over, sinking two free throws and consecutive three-pointers to push Minnesota's lead to eight with 2:40 left in the half.

Las Vegas got as close as six in the third quarter, 57-51, but the Lynx went on an 11-0 run to go up by 17 with a little more than a minute left in the quarter.

The Aces tried making things interesting in the fourth quarter, carving into a 15-point lead by opening the final segment on a 10-3 run to cut Minnesota's lead to 73-65. But the Lynx used an 8-0 run, capped by Moore's fifth three-pointer of the night, to silence the 4,497 in attendance and pull away for good.

The Lynx have now beaten Las Vegas (San Antonio prior to moving the franchise this season) 20 of the past 22 meetings.

The victory didn't come without a setback, however. With 5:59 left in the first half Lynx starting point guard Danielle Robinson went out because of an ankle injury and did not return.