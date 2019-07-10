8 p.m. at Chicago • CBSSN, 106.1-FM

Sims, Lynx surging

Preview: The Lynx, coming off a 74-71 victory at Connecticut on Saturday, have won four of their past five games. Chicago (7-7) ended a four-game losing streak Sunday with a 78-66 home victory over Dallas. The Lynx (8-6) defeated Chicago 89-71 at Target Center on May 25 in the season opener for both teams.

Players to watch: Lynx rookie F Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, scored 27 points in the victory over the Sky in May. G Odyssey Sims has scored at least 20 points in five of the past seven games. G Diamond DeShields leads the Sky in scoring (14.1 points per game). F/C Jantel Lavender, who is averaging 9.1 points, had a season-high 20 points vs. the Wings. G/F Kahleah Copper, averaging 7.6 points, scored a season-high 16 points on Sunday.

Numbers: Sims had eight assists Saturday to become the third player in Lynx franchise history to have at least eight assists in three consecutive games. Noelle Quinn (2007) and Lindsay Whalen (2012) are the others.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee) and F Damiris Dantas (calf) are out indefinitely. F Jessica Shepard (knee) and Karima Christmas-Kelly (knee) will miss the rest of the season. Sky G Jamierra Faulkner (knee) and F Katie Lou Samuelson (hand) are out indefinitely.

Joel Rippel