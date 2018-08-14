7 p.m. vs. Chicago • NBATV, 106.1-FM
For Lynx, first-round bye is still within reach
Preview: The Lynx (17-14), looking to rebound from an 81-72 loss to Seattle on Sunday at Target Center, are in seventh place in the playoff standings but only one game behind fourth-place Connecticut and Los Angeles. The top four teams get a first-round bye. Chicago (11-20) is coming off an 82-75 loss at Connecticut on Sunday. The Lynx defeated the Sky 85-64 in Chicago on Aug. 7 to even the season series. Chicago won the first meeting of the season 77-63 on July 7 at Chicago. The teams have split the past six meetings.
Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles needs 35 rebounds to break the WNBA single-season record of 403 rebounds. G Allie Quigley leads the Sky in scoring (16 points per game) and is shooting 42.8 percent from three-point range. G Courtney Vandersloot leads the WNBA with 8.6 assists per game.
Numbers: Vandersloot is No. 10 on the WNBA’s career assist list with 1,358. … The Sky has lost eight consecutive games in Minnesota, last winning here in 2010.
Roster moves: The Lynx waived reserve F Endy Miyem on Monday and are expected to sign a player Tuesday.
Injuries: Lynx F Rebekkah Brunson (concussion) and G Danielle Robinson (ankle) are out. Sky G Jamierra Faulkner (ACL) is out.
