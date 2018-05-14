Veteran post player Lynetta Kizer – penciled in to be Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve’s top big off the bench – will have an MRI as the team tries to find the source of the pain that forced her to leave Saturday’s preseason finale in the first half.

Kizer did not practice Monday.

It was first thought Kizer had a hamstring issue. Then a back issue. Now Reeve isn’t sure.

“We’ll know more [after the MRI],’’ she said. “They really don’t know what it is, and they’re having trouble recreating the pain. So the MRI will be very helpful.’’

If this is a lingering issue it could be a problem, as there is not an obvious backup to starting power forward Rebekkah Brunson on the Lynx bench. The Lynx are hoping second-year center Temi Fagbenle can evolve into a backup for Sylvia Fowles, but likely isn’t ready to be the backup at power forward as well.

If Kizer is out for a while – the team’s opener with Los Angeles isn’t until Sunday – it could prompt Reeve to use more of the small lineup she has been working on in camp. The team has significant depth at the guard position with starters Seimone Augustus and Lindsay Whalen and backups Tanisha Wright, Danielle Robinson and Alexis Jones; Wright’s ability to defend at both guard positions and, at times, at small forward, would give Reeve flexibility to go with a lineup that had Maya Moore at power forward.

Here are some other notes from today’s practice:

Reeve is OK with the Supreme Court’s decision to allow states to legalize sports betting.

“Yeah, I love the idea,’’ she said. “I don’t know all the ins and outs. But on the surface, when I think about sports betting …. I think maybe the casual fan might grow a little more interested and maybe knowledge would increase as a result of that. Because you’re not going to put your money out there unless you know exactly what you’re talking about. And so I think that creates greater engagement. I think it’s positive. Obviously there are people that might be against it. I think it is, overall, a positive thing.’’

Maya Moore was also asked the question.

“I’m sure it will benefit the sport industry,’’ she said. “Personally, I don’t necessarily pay a ton of attention to that form of entertainment. Obviously it’s a huge industry. But it will, for sure, impact pro sports in a positive way, as far as people getting involved. It’s another way for people to connect.’’

Reeve gave Augustus the day off from practice to rest. She also held Whalen and Brunson out of the later portion of practice, time spent working mainly with the second team.