6:30 p.m. at Atlanta • No TV, 106.1-FM
Fowles nearing WNBA record
Preview: The Lynx (9-6) are coming off a 73-72 road victory over Chicago on Wednesday. Atlanta (4-10) is coming off a 78-75 home win over Connecticut the same night. The Lynx beat the Dream 85-68 at Target Center on July 2.
Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles, second in the league in rebounding at 9.7 per game, had 10 points and 12 rebound vs. the Sky. She has 156 career double-doubles, one shy of the WNBA record. G Tiffany Hayes leads the Dream in scoring (13). G Brittney Sykes, averaging 11.9 points, scored 22 in the third quarter vs. Phoenix on Sunday — tying the WNBA record for most points in a quarter.
Joel Rippel
