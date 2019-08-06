6 p.m. at Atlanta • No TV, 106.7-FM

Dream at bottom of WNBA

Preview: The Lynx (10-11) have lost four in a row and blew a 20-point lead on Saturday at Indiana. Atlanta owns the league’s worst record (5-17) and has lost seven consecutive games since defeating the Lynx 60-53 in Atlanta on July 12. The Lynx defeated Atlanta 85-68 on July 2 at Target Center.

Players to watch: Lynx C Temi Fagbenle scored a career-high 14 points — in 19 minutes — at Indiana on Saturday. Rookie F Napheesa Collier had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Collier is tied for fourth in the league in steals (1.9 per game). G Tiffany Hayes, who leads the Dream in scoring (13.2), didn’t play in the second half on Saturday after being hit in the face in the second quarter. Hopkins product Nia Coffey is averaging 6.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Numbers: The 53 points scored by the Lynx against Atlanta on July 12 were a season low. Atlanta won 23 games (second-best in the league) in 2018.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee) is listed as probable. Dream F Monique Billings (lower body) is questionable.

JOEL RIPPEL