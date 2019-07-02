7 p.m. vs. Atlanta • Target Center • CBS SN, 106.1 FM

Dream having a rough time

Preview: The Lynx had their two-game winning streak halted at Dallas on Sunday, thanks to a second-half swoon that saw the Lynx lead by 14 early in the third quarter, but lose 89-86 after being outscored 8-2 to end the game. The loss ended a 12-game winning streak for the Lynx against the Wings. Now the Lynx get a home game against the last-place Dream, which has lost three in a row and eight of nine, seven of them by double figures.

Players to watch: Lynx G Odyssey Sims has scored 20 or more points in three consecutive games and in three of her past four. She had 23 points and eight assists in Dallas. Lynx Rookie F Napheesa Collier has averaged 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in her past three games. Atlanta is led by guards Tiffany Hayes (12.6 points per game) and Brittney Sykes (11.2).

Numbers: Atlanta won two of three games vs. the Lynx last season.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee surgery), F Jessica Shepard (knee surgery), Karima Christmas-Kelly (knee surgery) and F Damiris Dantas (calf) are out. Dream G Alex Bentley (personal) and F Angel McCoughtry (knee) are out.

Kent Youngblood