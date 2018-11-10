James Wade, an assistant coach with the Lynx the past two seasons, is headed to Chicago to become the Sky's head coach.

A league source confirmed to the Star Tribune a report from wnbainsider.com saying the Sky plan on hiring Wade, with the official news conference scheduled for Tuesday.

Wade, 43, was an assistant coach for the old San Antonio Stars — now in Las Vegas — from 2012-2016 before being hired by the Lynx. He was credited with helping Lynx center Sylvia Fowles earn regular season and WNBA Finals MVP honors during the 2017 season when Minnesota won its fourth title in seven years.

Wade will replace Amber Stocks in Chicago, who compiled a 25-43 over two seasons, failing to qualify the Sky for the playoffs in either season.

It is unclear who will replace Wade on the Lynx.

One option would be to elevate Walt Hopkins from his current role as the third assistant.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD

U women take third

The No. 23 Gophers women's cross-country team placed third at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Peoria, Ill. Bethany Hasz was eighth as an individual in 20:42.3 in the 6K race while her twin sister, Megan, was 10th, two seconds back.

The Gophers had 185 points, trailing Iowa State (89) and Oklahoma State (140), who received automatic bids to the NCAA tournament, which is Nov. 17 in Madison, Wis. At-large team and individual sports will be announced Saturday.

• The Gophers men placed fifth in the Midwest Regional led by Alec Basten who placed 20th (31:22.7, 10K).

Mavericks win

Minnesota State Mankato women's soccer team edged Emporia State 2-1 in overtime in Edmond, Okla., in a first round NCAA Division II match. Junior Dakota Wendell got the winning goal with 12 seconds left in the first overtime.

Megan Cottew had the other goal for the Mavericks (19-2-1) in the 18th minute while goalkeeper Alexa Rabune made five saves. MSU Mankato will next play top regional seed Oklahoma Central at 1 p.m. Sunday.

• No. 10 Bemidji State beat visiting Minot State 3-1 behind Allyson Smith's two goals. The Beavers will play Central Missouri, which beat Augustana 3-1, at 1 p.m. Sunday in the second round.