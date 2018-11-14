For almost 15 years, listeners across the country have tuned in to “The Splendid Table” ’s live call-in show, “Turkey Confidential.” This year marks longtime “Splendid Table” host Lynne Rossetto Kasper’s final year at the other end of the phone line — and she’ll be joined by the show’s new host, Francis Lam. The call-in line provides cooks with expert advice, along with some holiday storytelling. For Minnesota listeners, the show will air statewide on MPR News stations, including 91.1 KNOW in the Twin Cities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Visit mpr.org/stations for a complete list of MPR News stations.

Also on the show will be Marcus Samuelsson, award-winning celebrity chef and restaurateur, Lidia Bastianich, television personality, cookbook author and restaurateur, and Amy Sedaris, bestselling author, comedian and host of a new show on truTV, “At Home With Amy Sedaris.”

Have questions? Send an e-mail via a form on splendidtable.org/contact, or call 1-800-537-5252. Tag @splendidtable on Instagram to share Thanksgiving feast photos with the “Turkey Confidential” team.

Cookie Cart offers holiday discount

Cookie Cart, the popular nonprofit bakery in north Minneapolis, is offering a limited-time discount on its decorated seasonal holiday and traditional cookies. From now through Nov. 22, customers will receive a 10 percent discount off orders placed online, by phone or in the bakery, when using the code EARLYBIRD2017 (Nov. 22 is the deadline for ordering with the discount code, but the cookie order may be for a future pickup, delivery or shipping date). Cookie Cart delivers its cookies throughout the Twin Cities metro area and ships anywhere in the world. The decorated holiday options include Christmas, Hanukkah and seasonal winter-motif choices; the bakery also offers custom-decorated cookies by request.

To order, call 612-843-1947, send e-mail to orders @cookiecart.org; or visit online at cookiecart.org.

This year the bakery expects to bake approximately 8,000 dozen cookies between Thanksgiving and Christmas. For more information about Cookie Cart, visit cookiecart.org.

Credit where due

A recent item on the Linden Hills Holiday Market should have noted that it’s a combined effort of that market, Minneapolis Craft Market and Frank & Ernest Markets. It’s in the greenhouse space of Sunnyside Gardens, 2723 W. 44th St., which donates the space and heating. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 3, then 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 17.

KIM ODE