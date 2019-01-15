Barely more than a year after opening at the busy corner of Lyndale and Lake Street in Minneapolis, the Hasty Tasty has closed.

The wood-fired rotisserie-focused restaurant offered internationally inspired barbecue, smoked meats and veggie-forward dishes from chef Chris Gerster, and a cocktail program from Bittercube.

Jan. 9 was its last day of service.

Building and restaurant owner Michael Veazey used to own Falafel King in the same location until 2014.

Look for Veazey to keep the corner alive, whether with a rebirth of the Hasty Tasty or something else, said operations director Heather Hannig.

“We hope to rebrand and open again in the spring,” Hannig said. “We want to keep the building going and want it to be available for people because we love that corner.”