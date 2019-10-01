The arrival of crisp fall weather doesn’t bring an end to outdoor entertaining for Debbie and Scott Grieve. Their Deephaven backyard remains the perfect setting for barbecues, football parties and even holiday dinners for their large extended family.

“We were outside for Thanksgiving,” says Debbie. The couple embrace the seasons, thanks to their pavilion-topped outdoor space, created by Mom’s Design Build. The Grieves, who built their home 22 years ago, later added a pool. But their backyard was sloped and lacked shelter from the elements.

“They couldn’t entertain the way they wanted to,” says senior designer Becca Bastyr. “They wanted to spend more of the year outside.” An outdoor kitchen was a top priority. “My husband loves to grill, even in winter,” says Debbie. Now he has two — an infrared grill and a smoker.

Poured concrete countertops stand up to Minnesota weather. And a 46-inch outdoor television on a swivel arm also is winter tough. “It stays outside year-round — we just put a cover on it,” Debbie says. “We have people over to watch football or the Kentucky Derby.”

Working with Bastyr, the Grieves filled their outdoor oasis with distinctive touches. The soaring stone fireplace is accented with a pair of antique Korean millstones, sourced from Orijin Stone. Cabinet doors, mantels and the dining table were crafted by Northshore Wood Products using reclaimed wood. The stone border that defines the dining area of the stamped concrete floor is made of cobblestones salvaged from the streets of downtown Duluth, while a vintage iron and wood chandelier from Architectural Antiques is thought to have once hung in a church in Mexico. The rustic wooden post that supports one end of the granite-topped bar is a hand-cut beam salvaged from an old barn in Iowa.

The view from the pavilion includes more than 100 varieties of plantings — wild grasses, perennials and flowering shrubs — in a tapestry of hues. “She [Debbie] wanted to see a lot of revolving color throughout the season,” Bastyr says.

The couple now entertain under the pavilion, rain or shine. They’ve been known to sit, relax and watch the water roll down the rain chains into rock-filled copper bowls. “You really feel like you’re part of the outdoors,” says Debbie.

Her favorite time is evening, when layers of lighting cast a soft glow. “It is magical to be out there.”