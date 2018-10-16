Add another Twin Cities supermarket to Instacart's ever-expanding list — Lunds & Byerlys.

On Tuesday, the two companies said they would work together, with Instacart promising to deliver from Lunds & Byerlys stores within an hour while the grocery chain's own delivery service requires a four-hour lead time.

"Our partnership with Instacart gives our customers even more ways to have the freshest, highest-quality products delivered right to their doorsteps in as fast as an hour for the same prices as in store," Kevin Baartman, vice president of information services at Lunds & Byerlys, said in a statement.

Consumers can also order Instacart delivery locally from Aldi, Costco, Cub, CVS, Lakewinds Co-op, Liquor Boy, Petco, Sur La Table, United Noodles, Wedge Co-op and Whole Foods. Consumers generally pay about 20 percent more for items through Instacart than in stores, plus delivery fees, according to Twin Cities Consumers' Checkbook, a consumer nonprofit based in Washington D.C.

Instacart charges about $6 per order with a range of $3 to $15 depending on speed of delivery and time of day. Cub also offers pickup at the store for $2. First-time Instacart users can enter the code LUNDS15 for free delivery on the first order plus $15 off orders of $35 or more.

Shoppers can go to Lundsandbyerlys.com to order service up to four hours in advance or to Instacart.com for faster service. The Lunds site also allows pickup service at select stores for $5.

Aldi announced a partnership with Instacart last month for deliveries in many markets, including the Twin Cities.

Target, which used to offer Instacart delivery, started using Shipt after it purchased the company. Hy-Vee also uses Shipt.

Earlier this month, Lunds & Byerlys opened its newest store in the Twin Cities area in White Bear Lake. It features a Creations Cafe with made-to-order burgers, Pan Pac Asian-inspired food bar, freshly-steamed seafood and a wine and beer bar.