– The first pitch of Tuesday’s game was a low strike on the outside half of the plate, and Luis Arraez let it go by. Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull tried to get the rookie to bite on a pitch too far inside, then too far outside, with no luck. So Turnbull went back to the same pitch he started with, in the same spot.

It was a mistake, of course.

Arraez attacked the pitch and hit a hard line drive that handcuffed third baseman Dawel Lugo and bounced away for a leadoff single, Arraez’s 107th hit of the season.

Increasingly, those hits are coming in the first inning, as the Twins use Max Kepler’s injury absence as a chance to increase their most consistent hitter’s responsibilities atop the lineup.

“He could easily be our leadoff hitter, for sure. He’s kind of the model of what you want: He gets on base, he’s constantly working pitchers,” Twins hitting coach James Rowson said. “This has been good for him, and good for us, to have Luis hitting up there. He brings a little different look to the lineup, maybe a more traditional one than with Kep.”

Kepler has thrived in the role, of course, so he’ll reclaim the leadoff spot once he’s healthy. But while Arraez doesn’t have Kepler’s power — the outfielder has 32 batting leadoff this year, two shy of Brian Dozier’s franchise-record 34 in 2017 — he’s only added to his reputation during his fill-in stint atop the order.

Arraez’s single Tuesday pulled his average up to .392 as a leadoff hitter — and he’s batting .500 (6-for-12) from that spot in the first inning.

“If you’re a pitcher and you just go in there and think you can make a mediocre pitch to try to get ahead in the count, he’s going to take advantage of it,” Rowson said. “If you’re in the strike zone and you’re not making quality pitches in that first at-bat, you’re just trying to get a feel for the strike zone, that’s a mistake. This is the kind of guy that can hurt you.”

Kepler progresses

Kepler bounded in from the outfield as batting practice ended, clearly energized by his first full workout on a baseball diamond in a couple of weeks. The outfielder took several cuts in the cage, ran the bases and caught fly balls — “an important day,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, and a clear sign the tightness near his shoulder is not hampering him as much.

“I’m making progress and I’m feeling better,” confirmed Kepler, who hasn’t been in the Twins’ lineup for 10 days.

His status is tricky as the playoffs approach. Kepler is unlikely to play here, and given that he hasn’t seen live pitching for awhile, the Twins might prefer he sit out this weekend in Kansas City, too. But that means when the Twins open the playoffs on Oct. 4, Kepler will have sat out nearly three weeks.

“I’d like to get him out there [this weekend],” Baldelli said. “But what we’d like to do and what works best for him and keeping him healthy and feeling good may or may not match up.”

Kepler said the Twins have raised the possibility of having him face live pitching during the days off leading up to the playoff series next week. “I’d like to get back in the swing of seeing live pitching,” Kepler said. “But in the end, it comes down to: Do I feel ready to do it? The main key is not to have another setback.”

Will he be ready for the postseason? “That’s the plan,” Kepler said. “That is the plan.”

Etc.

• Marwin Gonzalez was scratched from the Twins’ lineup an hour before Tuesday’s game with a recurrence of tightness in his right oblique. The change of plans was precautionary, the Twins said.

• Mitch Garver’s hip soreness is an impingement, Baldelli said, “which is exactly what we were hoping to hear.” It’s not expected to keep the catcher out of the lineup for long.