Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is starting Ehire Adrianza at first base and Luis Arraez at second base for Friday night's series opener against Cleveland. Here's the full lineup:

Here are a couple more updates from the clubhouse:

Eddie Rosario did some running on Thursday during the workout, but it doesn't sound like he ran the bases, wich is the sign that he's close to coming off the IL. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli indicated that there are some more hurdles to clear and it could take a couple more days to clear them.

Sounds like he won't play this weekend.

De Jong released

The club has released righthander Chase De Jong from Class AAA Rochester. De Jong was dealt to the Twins by Seattle in exchange for lefthander Zach Duke last July 31. De Jong was 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA in four starts with the Twins last season but failed to make the team out of spring training and struggled at Class AAA Rochester, going 0-5 with a 9.73 ERA in 21 games. He made one appearance with the Twins this season, giving up four runs in the ninth inning of a 14-8 over the Mets on April 9.



The move created space for righthander Fernando Romero to be activated from the injured list.

Romero is opening tonight for Lewis Thorpe - and whipping out a new delivery the Twins hope will solve his command problems.