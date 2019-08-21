The Twins and White Sox finish their three-game series with the rubber game at Target Field (12:10 p.m., FSN) today.
The Twins won Tuesday night's game 14-4 with a late blitz sparked by a renegade squirrel. Nelson Cruz was the game's star as the Twins hit three more home runs to move within 23 of the major league record.
It'll be Jake Odorizzi pitching for the Twins against Chicago's Lucas Giolito.
C.J. Cron gets the day off with Luis Arraez (pictured) playing third and Miguel Sano first.
The Twins lineup:
Max Kepler, CF
Jorge Polanco, SS
Nelson Cruz, DH
Eddie Rosario, LF
Miguel Sano, 1B
Luis Arraez, 3B
Jonathan Schoop, 2B
Jason Castro, C
Jake Cave, RF
