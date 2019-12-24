Lutheran Social Service (LSS) of Minnesota, which partners with property owners to provide housing for once-homeless families, will offer a free workshop on addressing tenant issues, featuring two veteran attorneys, on Wednesday, Jan 8 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Center for Changing Lives, 2400 Park Av. in Minneapolis.



Evan Gelles with Mid-Minnesota Legal and Mike Vraa with the HOME Line, experts in landlord/tenant law, will be on hand to address questions around repairs during and after tenancy, reasonable accommodation requests for individuals with disabilities, handling unlawful activity on the property and other issues.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone who is a property owner to learn how to handle tenant issues well and legally,” explained Lory Perryman of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota.

Since 1984, LSS has provided specialized-housing support and assistance to families experiencing homelessness in the Twin Cities. Property owners who are interested in attending the workshop can RSVP by calling Lory Perryman at 612.879.5203.

LSS began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota. With 2,300 employees and 8,000 volunteers, LSS supports one in 65 Minnesotans through services such as fostering supportive homes for children, financial counseling, empowering people with disabilities and assistance for the needy elderly.