Love Your Melon, maker of trendy hats, beanies and other apparel with a charitable component, will open its first retail store.

The Minneapolis-based business is expected to open in the former Filson/Shinola space at Washington and 3rd Aves. by April or May. It will be the company’s first permanent retail store. It had previously been part of the Debut store in Mall of America, which featured 13 brands with a charitable connection.

Co-owners Zachary Quinn and Brian Keeler started the business nearly six years ago as part of a University of St. Thomas entrepreneurship class. From the beginning the company’s mission was to improve the lives of kids battling cancer.

Similar to the Tom’s Shoes One for One program of buy a pair, donate a pair, Love Yor Melon started by donating a hat to a child battling cancer for each hat sold. After achieving the goal of giving a hat to each of the 45,000 children battling cancer in the United States, it set a new goal of donating half of the profit to pediatric cancer research and support of children with cancer and their families. The company has donated more than $4.3 million and 125,000 hats to date.

Quinn said that the company earns a high profit margin due to minimal advertising costs and low new customer acquisition expenses. The key? Social marketing on Facebook and Instagram, nationwide tours, and more than 13,000 students serving as ambassadors on 840 college campuses.

The company also has partnered with pro sports teams such as the Minnesota Twins. During Super Bowl week Melon donated beanies to be worn by the 10,000 volunteers.

The company stitched more than 1 million last year, employing 200 workers. They also visit hospitals across the country dressed in superheroes costumes, dropping off hats to kids fighting cancer. All of the hats are made from manufacturing partners, including Minnesota Knitting Mills in Mendota Heights.

Prices for the cotton hats range from $30 to $50 in nearly 200 colors. All come with the iconic “Love Your Melon” patch on the front, usually made of leather, but patches made of metal or fabric also have been added, by request.

To make the products less seasonal, the company plans an athletic line this spring. The brand also will be launched in Canada, Europe and Asia. Quinn said last year that the goal was to become a full apparel brand.

The company also is expected to move its offices to space above the store.