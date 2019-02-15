Louise Erdrich, photo by Paul Emmel
Tucked between former U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop (class of 1937) and industrialist George Bissell (class of 1845) is Minnesota (and North Dakota) writer Louise Erdrich, No. 13 on the list of the 25 most influential graduates of Dartmouth College.
The list, published in the current issue of the Dartmouth Alumni Magazine, was selected by Dartmouth faculty in honor of the university's 250th anniversary.
Dartmouth has been co-educational since 1972 (Erdrich was a member of that first class). Still, only two women are on the list, both writers: Erdrich and historian Annette Gordon-Reed, author of "Hemingses of Monticello," which won both the National Book Award and a Pulitzer Prize.
Who is ahead of Erdrich on the list? Dr. Seuss. Nelson Rockefeller. Feel free to disagree.
You can read more here.
