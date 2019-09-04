A State Fair visitor went to a booth for a T-shirt, and all she got was $100,000 — or something like that.

A registered nurse attending the Great Minnesota Get-Together to support her son, who was showing a project for 4-H bought four Minnesota Lottery scratch-off ticket, and one of them hit the big prize, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Angie Dietel, who claimed her prize Tuesday at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville, said she stopped by the lottery booth to get a free Minnesota Vikings T-shirt. While there, she bought four $5 Money Tree tickets.

“I was happy with my shirt,” said Dietel, of Darwin, Minn. “I never expected to win like this.”

The 47-year-old mother of three said her plans for the post-taxed windfall include getting some “odds and ends” that they have wanted for a while.

Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock said the booth sold more than $800,000 in tickets over the 12 days at the fair this year.