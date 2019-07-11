A lottery ticket bought in an Anoka County suburb hit the Lotto America jackpot Wednesday night and is worth more than $21 million before taxes, officials in Minnesota announced Thursday.

The ticket was purchased in Ramsey at the Holiday convenience store on Ramsey Boulevard just off Hwy. 10. It matched all five numbers drawn plus the Star Ball — 16, 22, 32, 36, 42, Star Ball of 8 — to win the jackpot.

Minnesota Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock said the winner, whoever that might be, should put the ticket somewhere safe, get any advice that they need and then call us to make arrangements to claim their prize.”

The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize and 60 days from the date of the claim to elect either the annuity or the cash payment option. The winner will receive the prize within two weeks of making their election.

The $21.6 million estimated annuity jackpot would be paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years. The $14.2 million estimated cash option would be paid as a lump-sum, minus required tax obligations. The winner would receive roughly $9.8 million after state and federal taxes.

This Holiday location is becoming quite the seller of lottery tickets with sizable payouts. Prock said it has a $1 million winner and two $50,000 winners to its credit. For selling this latest big payout ticket, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

The Lotto America jackpot has been won three times since the twice-weekly game began on Nov. 12, 2017. This is Minnesota’s second Lotto America jackpot win. The Kujava family of Badger, Minn., shared a $22.8 million jackpot won on March 14, 2018. The Kujavas’ winning ticket was purchased at a Holiday on 3rd Street NW. in nearby Roseau.

Along with Minnesota, Lotto America is played in 12 other states. It replaced Hot Lotto in the fall of 2017, and like its predecessor, has a jackpot that grows as each drawing fails to produce a winner. The jackpot now resets to $2 million.