Karl-Anthony Towns seemed to come out fine out after two injury scares against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The first came after a hard fall on his left wrist in the second quarter, the second after he went to the locker room for an apparent foot issue in the third.

That was one of the few things that went the Wolves' Saturday night as their losing streak reached nine with a 113-104 loss.

The Wolves couldn't capitalize on a hot start from Towns, who had 19 points in the first quarter on his way to 37. Oklahoma City got well-balanced scoring from a host of players. Guards Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder had 25 and 26 points, respectively, leading seven Thunder players in double figures. The Thunder pulled away in a third quarter that featured plenty of frustration from the Wolves as Oklahoma City outscored them 39-24.

The Wolves made an effort at a fourth-quarter comeback, but as had happened a lot of this season, they allowed themselves to get too far behind.

"I'm going to have to take a look at the film, but our sense or urgency hasn't picked up until the fourth quarter," coach Ryan Saunders said. "The second half, a lot of times that's when you get down double digits or you get closer to 20. That's not a way to win a game. You score 32 points and hold a team to 22 in the fourth quarter and still lose by nine. Our third quarters have to be better."

Shabazz Napier had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

Oklahoma City forward Darius Bazley drives past Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie during the first half

Towns scored the Wolves' first 12 points of the game and 19 of the 22 they scored in the first quarter. The problem was, for as good as Towns was, that's how bad his teammates were offensively in the quarter.

He was 7-for-9. They were 1-for-13. He was 3-for-4 from three-point range. They were 0-for-9. So they were behind by six headed into the second quarter.

"We don't win games with one person. We don't lose games with one person," Saunders said.

The Wolves led by as much as seven when Towns was on the floor, but when he went out for rest at the 3:47 mark, the Thunder surged into the lead.

OKC increased its lead to 13 points, 37-24, less than three minutes into the second. But then Wolves, with Towns leading the way, started chipping away at the lead. Keita Bates-Diop had a couple nice cuts to the basket for a few baskets.

Towns survived a scare after falling hard on his left wrist, but remained in the game.

Andrew Wiggins struggled to get going in the first half, scoring just five points. But the Wolves at least kept pace with the Thunder on the scoreboard despite that. They entered halftime down just 52-48. Schroder had 15 off the bench for the Thunder.

Then the Wolves had a nightmarish third quarter. The Thunder began by scoring the first six points and opened a 10-point lead, prompting a timeout from Saunders. The Wolves had a little run in them and pulled back within 61-59.

Then the wheels started coming off. The Thunder went on a 21-8 run and in between the Wolves took some of their frustrations out on the officials. Robert Covington picked up a technical, as did Saunders for arguing calls that might not have been worth the trouble. The Thunder were a perfect 9-for-9 on free throws in the quarter, with Paul accounting for five of those points. He had 13 in the third as the Thunder outscored the Wolves by 15 to take a 91-72 lead going into the fourth quarter.