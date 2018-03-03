Home, snow-eet, home: Who can forget last season’s home opener — well, forget the outcome — at snowy TCF Bank Stadium? Check the forecast for 1 p.m. March 17, the home opener against the Chicago Fire. The Loons say goodbye to their two-season home Oct. 21 against the LA Galaxy. Next season’s potentially snowy opener will be at new Allianz Field.

The contenders: The same two teams have duked it out in the MLS Cup final the past two seasons. Reigning champ Toronto FC visits TCF Bank Stadium on July 4. Exactly one month later, the Seattle Sounders FC, the 2016 champs, pay a visit.

New digs: United will visit two new stadiums in 2018. First is Banc of California Stadium, home to new expansion team LAFC, on May 9. Then the Loons travel to D.C. United’s Audi Field for a Sept. 12 match.

The rivalries: One season in, United’s biggest rivals are easily regional neighbor Sporting Kansas City and fellow 2017 expansion squad Atlanta United. Atlanta comes to TCF Bank Stadium on April 1 while Sporting Kansas City stops by May 20. Two more meetings with KC on June 3 and Aug. 25 are at Sporting.

Sentimental journeys: Two road trips — one early, one late — hold some potential special meaning. On March 10, coach Adrian Heath has a game for the first time in the stadium he helped build when the Loons travel to his old team Orlando City. United will finish the regular season at the Columbus Crew SC on Oct. 28, possibly its final game at Mapfre Stadium if the club ends up moving to Austin, Texas.

Megan Ryan