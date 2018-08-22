After months of searching, Minnesota United has seemingly found a defensive midfielder to fill the most prominent hole in the Loons' lineup.

Fernando Bob officially joined the team Tuesday, the club announced, after training the past week with the club. The 30-year-old Brazilian has played for eight clubs at various levels in Brazil since becoming a pro in 2006, most recently for top-flight club Associacao Atletica Ponte Preta.

Because Bob is out of contract, United could sign him past the transfer window deadline, with the roster freeze date not until Sept. 14.

United coach Adrian Heath said he had followed Bob since he first played for Ponte Preta about four years ago.

"It's something that we couldn't afford not to do because certainly the quality is there," Heath said. "He's a great passer of the ball. Very strong. Very physical. Typical Brazilian guy, loves to play."

Fellow Brazilian Maximiano, who joined the Loons before the season, is also a true No. 6, but the 23-year-old has only played in six games with one start. He's recently dealt with a right knee injury

Heath said Maximiano should return to full training this week.

Heath has said many times one of his biggest concerns with this team is not having enough competition for playing time. He thinks this move will help with that dynamic.

"Maxi's going to have to fight for his place," Heath said.

Megan Ryan

Barge wins Senior PGA

Mike Barge of Hazeltine National shot a final round 5-under 67 at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood to win the Minnesota Senior PGA Professional Championship by a shot over 18-hole leader Dale Jones of Mendakota CC.

This is Barge's fourth Senior PGA Professional title but his first since 2010. His two-round total was 140.

Klasse repeats as champion

Leigh Klasse of Keller Golf Club shot a 1-over 73 her second round to win the MGA Women's Senior Amateur at Alexandria Golf Club by five shots with a 147 total. It was her second consecutive title in the event.

Opening-round leader Betsy Aldrich of Woodhill CC finished second after her closing 80.

Four teams tied at top in Four-Ball event

Two more teams shot 6-under 64s on Tuesday for a share of the first-round lead in the MGA Four-Ball Championship at Oak Ridge Country Club. Trey Fessler and Cody Stovall, and Jim Lehman and Jerry Rose had that score the second day of the tournament, joining Joe Conzemius and Will Hickey, and Justin Burleson and Austin Eaton, who played Monday, in first place.

Etc.

• The Gophers athletic department announced that it will combine its men's and women's track and field and cross-country programs under a single coaching and support staff. The change brings Minnesota's organizational structure in line with a majority of Power Five conference programs and is effective immediately.

• St. Scholastica finished second and Northwestern (St. Paul) third in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference football coaches' preseason poll behind MacMurray of Jacksonville, Ill.