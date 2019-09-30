More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
MLB finishes with 6,776 homers, 11% above previous record
Major league batters finished with 6,776 home runs, shattering the previous record of 6,105 set two years ago.
Vikings
Saints stifle Cowboys, win 12-10 without scoring a TD
As Marcus Williams came down with an interception to seal the Saints' triumph over previously unbeaten Dallas, injured quarterback Drew Brees ran to rookie C.J. Gardner-Johnson to offer a congratulatory hug and tap on the helmet for the defensive back's role in rushing Dak Prescott's errant desperation throw.
Gophers
Gophers football success hasn't erased skepticism from Big Ten foes
Opening the Big Ten season with a victory "sets the bar high for us," receiver Rashod Bateman said.
MN United
Allianz Field turf will undergo hasty renovation
The grass, hurt by a drainage issue, will be replaced and is expected to be ready for mid-October appointments.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.