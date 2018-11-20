In the first of a series of moves that will reshape their roster, Minnesota United today announced it has extended Woodbury's own Brent Kallman's contract through 2020.

A defender who turned 28 in October, Kallman started 22 of 24 games this past season, he has been with the organization for all of his pro career, since 2013. He became the first Minnesotan to sign when it moved to the MLS in 2017.

In a team statement announcing the move, he called himself "proud" and "excited" to sign an extension with the team as its headed to the opening of Allianz Field in St. Paul starting this coming season.

Expect the Loons to make roster decisions in the coming week that will eventually reshape the roster by as many as a dozen players while the team builds around a core that includes designated players Darwin Quintero and Angelo Rodriguez.