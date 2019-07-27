Captain Ozzie Alonso and striker Angelo Rodriguez are back from injuries that sidelined them last week at Real Salt Lake and in the starting lineup tonight at Allianz Field against last-place Vancouver.

So, too, is longtime Loon Miguel Ibarra, who is back in the starting lineup with injured midfielder Kevin Molino (hamstring) out.

Unbeaten in its last four MLS games and winners in three consecutive U.S. Open Cup games after that, United is headed one way -- up -- while Vancouver has been outscored 17-2 while losing its last five games. It is winless in its last eight consecutive games overall.

All of it made United coach Adrian Heath worn his players all week not to overlook an opponent it hasn't faced since a 3-2 comeback victory at Vancouver in the season opener way back in March.

His message: Keep doing what you've been doing.

"The most important thing is prepare for the game properly," Heath said. "That's my job and the job of my coaching staff. No disrespect to our group, but we're not that good to take anybody lightly."

Here's tonight's lineup:

9 Angelo Rodriguez

10 Miguel Ibarra 25 Darwin Quintero 13 Ethan Finlay

6 Ozzie Alonso, 8 Jan Gregus

77 Chase Gasper 15 Michael Boxall 3 Ike Opara 19 Romain Metanire

1 Vito Mannone

Substitutes: 20 Rasmus Schuller, 23 Mason Toye, 31 Hassani Dotson, 12 Lawrence Olum, 14 Brent Kallman, 99 Abu Danladi, 33 Bobby Shuttleworth.