Minnesota United striker Mason Toye will missed an extra game because of an additional suspension levied by Major League Soccer on Wednesday for spitting at a Dallas player late in the team’s loss at FC Dallas.

Toye received an automatic one-game suspension because of the red card he received near game’s end for spitting on defender Reggie Cannon. It happened during a skirmish between players from both teams at midfield when Toye tried to put the ball back into play after the Toros scored a clinching goal in second-half stoppage time in their 5-3 victory.

The red card meant Toye will the Loons’ home game Wednesday night against Colorado. The extra game suspension means he will miss their home game on Saturday against Orlando City as well.

United head coach Adrian Heath, his assistants and the team’s veterans all talked with Toye about the incident, for which he apologized on social media on Sunday.

The suspension comes just as Toye, 20, was starting to find his scoring touch and his place in the team’s lineup.

“The Mason situation is something he’s going to have to live with,” Heath said. “He said he’s sorry. He was so remorseful after the game. It’s going to be an expensive lesson for him, not only financially but obviously the one thing he wants more than anything is to play in the first team and that’s going to be taken away from him.”