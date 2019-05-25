7 p.m. vs. Houston • FSN-Plus, SKOR North, 1500-AM

Loons have home advantage

Preview: United takes its 2-0-3 undefeated record at Allianz Field into a game against an explosive Houston team it could battle for a Western Conference playoff spot. It has allowed one goal in its past four home games. Houston is third in the West with 23 points but has played eight of its 11 games at home. It’s 6-0-1 at home, 1-2 on the road. United is fifth with 18 points with a 5-4-3 overall record. “It’s a six-point game,” United captain Ozzie Alonso. “Houston is in our conference. We’re at home. If we get the three points, we’re closer to where we want to be.”…United veteran defender Ike Opara on Friday said “I’m all good” after he missed last Saturday’s game against Columbus because of a sore knee.

Injuries: United lists G Bobby Shuttleworth (knee), D Chase Gasper (hamstring) and Carter Manley (leg). M Kevin Molino and D Eric Miller didn’t train Friday, and coach Adrian Heath called them “doubtful.” Houston’s M Eric Bird (ankle) and F Ronaldo Peña (knee) are listed as out and M Marlon Harrison (hip) and F Alberth Elis (head) are questionable.

JERRY ZGODA