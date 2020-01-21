Minnesota United said Tuesday that it has secured midfielder Jacori Hayes from FC Dallas in exchange for its third-round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Hayes, 24, spent three seasons with Dallas after he was the 18th pick in the 2017 SuperDraft.

“We think the midfield is an area where we’re going to need a little more depth,’’ United coach Adrian Heath said in a team statement announcing the deal. “We’ve got the Euro Cup coming up this year, the Olympics coming up and it’s an area where we feel we could get stretched.’’

Hayes has 39 game appearances, including 31 minutes in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs at Seattle. He played collegiately at Wake Forest.

