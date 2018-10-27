The fans speak

United’s outspoken and passionate fan base has its say on the season:

Paul St. George, 50, Vadnais Heights @paulstgeorge The sport has become VERY accessible to the new fan this year. I adore the vibe at the stadium, and the social media presence of the team and the supporters’ groups makes it fun to quickly become a part of the fun.

Austin Rocheleau, 20, Lawrence, Kan. @Rochechalk One of my favorite sports memories of all time will come from this season. Being at the Toronto match when Quintero scores his hat trick was unbelievable. Each goal seemed to be better than the last, and getting to be there live to witness it is something that I will never forget.

Sarah Crumrine, 28, Minneapolis @crumr018 Disappointing. I don’t have confidence that Manny Lagos and the front office really care about the fans or winning. Lagos should be fired.

Matt Puczko, 41, St. Paul @mattpuczko My 6-year-old son and I went to every match together this year. ... It’s become an amazing bonding experience for us as well. He’s so excited for next year when we can walk to Allianz.

Kristen Braun, 37, Woodbury @kdkristen I happened to be wearing an MNUFC hoodie one day and a delivery guy came to my house who barely spoke English. … He looked at my shirt and a huge smile came across his face. He asked me a few questions about the team [which I happily answered] and then told me that he knew of Darwin [Quintero] from Club America, and he was clearly excited that Darwin was here. It was a memorable exchange for me.