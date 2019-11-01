The U.S. men's national soccer team called up Minnesota United rookie left back Chase Gasper for a weeklong pre-camp in Bradenton, Fla., that starts Saturday.

The national team is preparing for the conclusion of CONCACAF Nations League Group A play.

JERRY ZGODA

Etc.

• Senior midfielder Nikki Albrecht of the Gophers was named to the All-Big Ten women's soccer third team and teammate Katie Duong, a midfielder, was picked for the all-freshmen team.

• St. Cloud State's wrestling team was ranked No. 2 in the preseason NWCA Division II rankings. Huskies junior Jake Barzowski was ranked first at 157 pounds.

• Northwestern (St. Paul) defeated Minnesota Morris 3-0 on Wednesday in volleyball to create a three-way tie at 7-1 with St. Scholastica for the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference title.

Staff and Wire services