Per an Instagram post from Bucs DE Gerald McCoy, it looks like Vikings WR Stefon Diggs is part of a team of NFL players who will be making an upcoming appearance on a celebrity version of the game show “Family Feud.”

Joining McCoy and Diggs on a team of five, it looks like QB Tyrod Taylor, defensive end Arik Armstead and running back LeGarrette Blount.

We can only hope Diggs’ performance on the show is as memorable as that of former teammate Teddy Bridgewater, who made a 2016 appearance.