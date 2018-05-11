Birchwood Cafe
Made-from-scratch fare, counter service. Brunch includes scrambles, a beautiful veggie quiche, blueberry pancakes, avocado toast, a hearty tofu-mushroom hash and an ever-changing (and utterly impressive) savory waffle. The first-rate baked goods start with carrot cake and key lime pie. Check out the restaurant’s annual Mother’s Day plant sale, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3311 E. 25th St., Mpls., 612-722-4474,birchwoodcafe.com
Hi-Lo Diner
A classic (and meticulously restored) 1957 diner, with a menu to match. Go for the pancakes and the corned beef hash, stay for the Hi-Tops, airy doughnuts lavishly topped with savory and sweet indulgences. The weather forecast is pledging sunshine and low 70s, ideal for the patio. Dessert? Pie, of course, including a doozy of a banana cream.
4020 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-353-6568, hi-lo-diner.com
Patrick’s Bakery
This affordable, quick-service version of Patrick and Azita Bernet’s bakery/cafes has a limited menu — a half-dozen well-stuffed sandwiches, a few salads, several quiches and soups and lots of pretty pastries — but also sports a secret weapon. Namely, its surroundings, with table seating inside the sheltering (and blooming) greenhouses at Bachman’s.
6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-861-9277, patricksbakerycafe.com
