More From Local
Local
Minnesota food shelves are serving more people than ever
Even as people have returned to work after the recession, food shelf use by adults has risen 11 percent since 2012.
Local
Minnesota man accused of theft in alleged nine-state snow removal scam
A Minnesota man is facing criminal charges in Wisconsin after authorities say he never delivered on promised snow removal services for dozens of victims, many of them age 60 or older.
Local
Unattended campfire destroys Sherburne County 4-H building
Damage to the building at Ann Lake was estimated at $180,000.
National
University of Wisconsin lobbyist got $48,000 severance
A lobbyist at the University of Wisconsin got a severance payout of more than $48,000 to resign under unexplained circumstances.
Local
'All clear' given after bomb threat leads to evacuation of Rochester, Minn., high school
Bomb threat disrupts classes at John Marshall High School
