Minneapolis-based Arctic Cat is being sold to the East Coast maker of various high-profile ground vehicles in a $247 million deal that seeks to expand the widely recognized brand of snowmobiles, which was founded in northern Minnesota more than a half-century ago.

Arctic Cat employs about 1,600 people, many of them in a production facility in Thief River Falls, Minn., and at its headquarters in Minneapolis’ North Loop area.

The maker of snowmobiles and other off-road recreational vehicles announced the deal Wednesday with Textron Specialized Vehicles and said the sale at $18.50 for each outstanding common share represents a nearly 41 percent premium over Friday’s closing price.

“Arctic Cat’s board believes that Textron’s offer delivers compelling and immediate value to our shareholders,” Christopher Metz, Arctic Cat’s president and CEO, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “This transaction presents increased opportunities for the business to leverage our combined scale, accelerate growth and enhance product innovation in ways that will benefit our customers, dealers and employees.”

Arctic Cat will become part of Textron Specialized Vehicles business and will maintain its current manufacturing, distribution and operational facilities, “with a focus on growing the business,” the announcement emphasized.

Combined, Arctic Cat and Textron will offer many types of recreational, utility and specialized vehicles. By adding Arctic Cat to its lineup, Textron said it intends to more aggressively invest in product development, dealer networks, marketing and customer service.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Founded in 1960 and originally based in Thief River Falls, Arctic Cat is best known for snowmobiles but also makes ATVs and side-by-side utility vehicles. Snowmobile pioneer Edgar Hetteen started the company after departing another Minnesota snowmobile manufacturer that he helped start, Medina-based Polaris.

Arctic Cat moved its headquarters from Thief River Falls to Plymouth in 2007 and then to the North Loop of Minneapolis last year. Amid the headquarters’ location changes, the company maintains most of its manufacturing, along with snowmobile engineering, in Thief River Falls.

Based in Providence, R.I., Textron Specialized Vehicles produces golf carts, utility and personal transportation vehicles, professional turf-care equipment and ground support equipment. Its brands include the more recognizable E-Z-GO and Cushman labels. Its vehicles are found from golf courses to factories, airports to planned communities, theme parks to hunting preserves.

Textron Specialized Vehicles is part of Textron Inc., best known around the world for aviation brands such as Bell Helicopter, Cessna and Beechcraft.