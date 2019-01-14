Brian Lamb, the general manager and public face of Metro Transit, was ousted Friday in a leadership shake-up at the Metropolitan Council.

Lamb, 62, began his career more than 30 years ago in Metro Transit's Research Department. He eventually assumed the agency's top position in 2004, overseeing some 3,200 employees.

A Minneapolis native who is a fervent transit rider, Lamb led Metro Transit when it was named System of the Year in 2016 by the American Public Transportation Association, an industry group. Ridership on Metro Transit hit its highest levels in a generation during his tenure, and the Green Line light-rail and the A Line rapid bus began service.

News of Lamb's sudden departure was formally announced by the regional planning body Monday, following the appointment of Maplewood Mayor Nora Slawik as chairwoman of the Met Council by Gov. Tim Walz.

The news comes as multiple state agencies and the council itself transitions to new leadership under the Walz administration.

Reached at an event Monday, Slawik said Walz "empowered us to make decisions within our agency. Every agency has a certain amount of appointees and Brian Lamb is one of them."

When asked about Lamb's tenure, Slawik said, "We're really looking at the future [for Metro Transit]," and noted current issues with homeless people using transit for shelter and financing challenges with new projects.

Lamb will be replaced by Wes Kooistra, who has served as the council's regional administrator since 2015.

Taking Kooistra's place is Meredith Vadis, who has served as deputy regional administrator since 2015. In her new job, Vadis will oversee the council's work on regional planning, housing, parks, wastewater infrastructure and transit. She is the first woman to serve in that position in the agency's history.

Earlier in her career, Vadis worked for Walz as his deputy chief of staff and communications director between 2007 and 2011.

In a statement, Slawik said the council "is critical to our region's economic competitiveness and community prosperity. We have enormous challenges ahead, and I know Meredith will help us tackle those challenges."

Regarding Lamb, Slawik said in a news release, he "has been committed to the council's goal of improving mobility in our region for decades. I want to thank him for his years of service and work to build a talented and dedicated staff. Our region will benefit from his leadership for decades to come."

Lamb was not immediately available for comment.