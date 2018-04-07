The energy lobbyist whose wife leased a bedroom to Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt last year had a roster of clients with business before the EPA, handing fodder to critics who are demanding Pruitt’s ouster.

J. Steven Hart, the chairman of Williams & Jensen, has said he didn’t personally lobby the EPA in 2017 or this year.

But plenty of his corporate clients had pending matters with the agency, the lead federal regulator governing air and water pollution nationwide, according to a review of lobbying disclosures.

Hart’s clients have included the liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy and pipeline company Enbridge.