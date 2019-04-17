U.S. Bancorp's first quarter profit grew 1.4% amid solid growth in loans and other revenue, but the company saw a slight wobble in credit quality.

The Minneapolis-based operator of U.S. Bank, the nation's fifth-largest, reported the highest level of debt that it doesn't expect to recover since early 2013. Bad debt was still near historic lows that U.S. Bank and others have seen in recent years, far below what they experienced during the 2008-09 recession. But changes in credit performance are closely watched for signs of changes in economic cycles.

U.S. Bank said it earned $1.7 billion, or $1 a share, during the first three months of the year. Revenue was $5.57 billion, up 2% and shaped chiefly by a 2.9% gain in interest revenue.

"We had a good start to the year with momentum continuing across our lending and fee businesses," Andy Cecere, the company's chief executive, said in a statement.

Higher interest rates — the Fed's last rate hike happened in December — along with earning assets growth and higher yields on securities fueled the jump in interest income, which represents about two-thirds of its overall revenue.

U.S. Bank's net interest margin, the difference between what it charges borrowers and pays depositors, rose to 3.16% from 3.13% a year ago. It continued to have one of the highest net interest margins in the industry. Wells Fargo & Co., the No. 3 bank and a leader in Minnesota, had a net interest margin of 2.91% in the same quarter while PNC Financial Services Group, the No. 6 bank, reported a net interest margin of 2.98%

Noninterest income rose 0.8% and was led by gains in corporate payment products and merchant processing services, one of the largest of its fee-generating businesses. Credit and debit card revenue fell 6.2% during the quarter, partly a reflection of a difference in billing cycles this year compared to last.

U.S. Bank executives characterized credit quality as "relatively stable" compared to last year. The company's net charge-offs, an amount reflecting bad debt it no longer expects to collect, amounted to $367 million, which was nearly 8% more than a year ago. The increase was driven by commercial loan and credit card debt.

That was the biggest net-charge off since the second quarter of 2013, when it wiped out $392 million in bad debt. U.S. Bank is about 15% larger today than it was then. Its charge-off ratio in the latest quarter was 0.52%, up from 0.49% a year ago. At the peak of the last recession, banks around the country were reporting charge-off ratios that exceeded 3%.