Authorities confiscated a loaded handgun from a 7-year-old boy’s backpack on Wednesday morning, shortly after the St. Paul second-grader brought the firearm to school.

Police sent a school resource officer to Highland Park Elementary around 10:20 a.m. once someone at the school learned of the gun and called 911. The officer quickly removed the handgun, which was equipped with a trigger lockbox.

“The gun was totally inoperable,” said district spokesman Kevin Burns. “There was no imminent danger.”

But the episode prompted Principal Nancy Flynn to send a letter to parents. She assured families that “no threats were made, and there was no intent to use the weapon.”

Police say the child’s mother reported the firearm stolen three days earlier and was unaware that her son may have taken it. “We’re continuing to investigate how the gun was stored,” said department spokesman Steve Linders.

The child will not face charges, Linders said, but it’s possible that his mother could.

In her note, Flynn urged parents to check their child’s backpack and said any behavior that puts students or staff at risk will not be tolerated.

“There are consequences for students in situations like this and we will follow our standard discipline procedures,” she said.

The school was never placed on lockdown.