The wedding of Jamie White and Ross Buchanan wasn’t supposed to be like this.

It was going to be held on April 4, underneath a park shelter in Roseville. Fifty, maybe 70 people would attend the ceremony, mainly friends and family.

Then the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the United States, and with it a set of new restrictions to prevent the virus from spreading to the most vulnerable. In Minnesota, many public spaces were closed, large gatherings were canceled and distance from others was strongly encouraged.

White and Buchanan, who have five young children from previous marriages, had long been looking forward to their big day.