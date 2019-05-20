Did he leave his heart in Minneapolis? Tony Bennett is coming back to the Twin Cities once again, July 28 at the Orpheum Theatre.

In May last year at the State Theatre, the ageless crooner was so full of vitality, charm, warmth, humility, grace, courtliness, smiles and, of course, joy. And he was in good voice.

Last fall, at age 92, Bennett released another new album, “Love Is Here To Stay,” a collaboration with Diana Krall.

In recent years, the living legend has recorded a duets album with Lady Gaga and a collection of Jerome Kern tunes with pianist Bill Charlap, which earned Bennett his 18th Grammy.

He took home his 19th for “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” a live album that featured an array of guests including k.d. lang, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Joel and Elton John.

On what he’s calling the I Left My Heart Tour, the ever-charming American treasure has invited his daughter, Antonia Bennett, to open the concert.

Tickets, priced from $74.50 to $130, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the State Theatre box office.