If you don't see the live video, please click here.
---
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Star Tribune
East Metro
Officer Yanez found not guilty in fatal shooting of Philando Castile
After 27 hours of deliberation spanning five days, the jury of seven men and five women, including two people of color, reached its verdict shortly after 2 p.m. After the verdict was read, Philando Castile's mother, Valerie, addressed the media, her dejected calm quickly changing to anger.
National
Trump thrusts US, Cuba back toward hostile relations
Pressing "pause" on a historic detente, President Donald Trump thrust the U.S. and Cuba back on a path toward open hostility Friday with a blistering denunciation of the island's communist government. He clamped down on some commerce and travel but left intact many new avenues President Barack Obama had opened.
National
Trump acknowledges for first time he's under investigation
President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time Friday that he is under federal investigation as part of the expanding probe into Russia's election meddling. He lashed out at a top Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry, reflecting his mounting frustration with the unrelenting controversy that has consumed his early presidency.
Nation
Mother of Father's Day was 'renegade,' great-granddaughter says
Sunday is the 107th Father's Day celebrated in the U.S. since Renaissance woman Sonora Smart Dodd created the holiday in 1910.
Local
Minnesota State proposes 'modest but necessary' tuition increases
If approved, two-year public colleges will see first tuition increase since 2012.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.