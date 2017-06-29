If you don't see the live video, please click here.
---
Wolves
Butler: 'Thibs has molded me into the player I am today.'
Jimmy Butler said he that he wants to be involved in bringing other veteran players to the Wolves, which has been an area the team has struggled with over the years.
West Metro
Defendant in LeMond 'cybersquat' suit issues denial, blames ID thief
The marketing expert wants the legal action dismissed and for LeMond to publicly admit he was wrong to sue in the first place.
Sports
Novak Djokovic advances to semifinals at Eastbourne
Novak Djokovic converted his fourth match point to beat Donald Young 6-2, 7-6 (9) Thursday and advance to the semifinals at the Eastbourne International.
Motorsports
Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car driver
Five-time Brickyard 400 winner Jeff Gordon will lead the field into the race one more time next month — as the pace-car driver.
Golf
Li's mother goes into water for broken club at French Open
The mother of golfer Li Haotong went into the water at the French Open to recover her son's discarded putter. After she grabbed it, she realized it was broken and threw it back in.
