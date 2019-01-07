More from Star Tribune
National
Trump, Democrats ramp up pressure as shutdown hits 3rd week
With no weekend breakthrough to end a prolonged partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump is standing firm in his border wall funding demands and newly empowered House Democrats are planning to step up pressure on Trump and Republican lawmakers to reopen the government.
Wolves
Wolves fire coach Thibodeau; Saunders named interim
Owner Glen Taylor has named Ryan Saunders as the interim head coach. Scott Layden remains the general manager.
East Metro
Prosecutor: Driver who caused fatal crash will plead guilty, wasn't on phone as suspected
The wreck nearly 3 years ago killed another driver, who was pregnant at the time.
Nation
Bolton: U.S. will leave Syria once IS is beaten, Kurds are safe
National security adviser John Bolton signaled a pause to a withdrawal abruptly announced last month and initially expected to be completed within weeks.
