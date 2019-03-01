Friday's state tournament action includes the state individual wrestling tournament at Xcel Energy center and the swimming tournament at the University of Minnesota.

There's action on all eight mats through the day at the wrestling tournament, with the competition going from this morning's first round at 9 a.m. through the quarterfinals quarterfinals and wrestlebacks starting at 4 p.m.

You can watch all three classes and eight mats by clicking on this link. You'll also be able to find real-time results and schedules for every weight division in the state's three classes.

The swimming tournament starts with Class A preliminaries at noon and Class 2A at 6 p.m.

The swimming and diving link is here.