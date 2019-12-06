Minnesota State plays its quarterfinal game in the NCAA Division II football tournament and St. John's plays Wheaton College in the D-III quarterfinals. Click here to watch.
The Mavericks, who defeated Colorado State-Pueblo 35-7 in the second round after getting a first-round bye as one of the top four teams in the field, plays host to Yexas A&M-Commerce at noon.
The Johnnies, who were co-champions of the MIAC, play at Wheaton College of Illinois. St. John's defeated Aurora University in the first round and Chapman University in the second.
You can watch St. John's here.
The Division II bracket is here.
The Division III bracket is here.
